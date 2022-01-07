Zendaya in strapless Valentino dress for Euphoria premiere is on track to be 2022's best-dressed star: All pics

Glitz

Hindustan Times
07 January, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 01:22 pm

Related News

Zendaya in strapless Valentino dress for Euphoria premiere is on track to be 2022's best-dressed star: All pics

Zendaya is on track to become the best-dressed star's of 2022 with her latest look in an archival Valentino dress from the 90s. She wore the ensemble for the premiere of Euphoria season 2

Hindustan Times
07 January, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 01:22 pm
Zendaya in strapless Valentino dress for Euphoria premiere is on track to be 2022&#039;s best-dressed star: All pics(Instagram/@ideservecouture)
Zendaya in strapless Valentino dress for Euphoria premiere is on track to be 2022's best-dressed star: All pics(Instagram/@ideservecouture)

If there is one star who defined fashion globally in 2021 with her back to back red carpet looks, it is Zendaya. And now, she is already on track to become the best-dressed celebrity of 2022. The star has given some epic sartorial moments collaborating with her stylist Law Roach. She did the same for attending a photocall in Los Angeles for the upcoming second season of Euphoria.

Zendaya, who is dating Tom Holland, walked the red carpet at the Euphoria Season 2 premiere last night wearing a black and white striped Valentino Archive dress. 

It is an original Valentino Garavani design from the spring-summer 1992 line and was originally worn on the runway by THE MUSE, supermodel Linda Evangelista. The youngest-ever CFDA Fashion Icon looked absolutely ravishing in the dress.

Zendaya and Linda Evangelista wearing the original Valentino Garavani design.
Zendaya and Linda Evangelista wearing the original Valentino Garavani design.

Zendaya's vintage dress from the 90s comes adorned with black-and-white stripes, a scalloped neckline and a floor-grazing hem. It also features a mermaid fit, hugging the body until it cascaded slightly at the bottom, enhancing the Spider-Man: No Way Home star's statuesque frame.

Zendaya in the black and white striped Valentino Archive dress.(Instagram/@ideservecouture)
Zendaya in the black and white striped Valentino Archive dress.(Instagram/@ideservecouture)

Zendaya styled the gown with minimal jewels from Bulgari. She wore white gold diamond earrings and a sleek yellow diamond ring.

For the hairdo, Zendaya wore her auburn red hair just like Evangelista. She tied them in a glamorous side-parted top bun with some locks swept to the side, emphasizing the unique scalloped neckline.

Zendaya wears Bulgari jewels.(Instagram/@ideservecouture)
Zendaya wears Bulgari jewels.(Instagram/@ideservecouture)

Zendaya kept her make-up dewy and minimal to enhance the ensemble. She went for a subtle silver smoky eye, mascara-heavy lashes, rosy cheeks, sharp contouring, and a nude orange-toned glossy lip.

Meanwhile, Zendaya was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland. The two confirmed that they are dating in early 2021. The MCU film crossed the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office, becoming the first film to do so during the pandemic. It was released in India on December 16 and in the US theatres on December 17.

Zendaya / Euphoria / best-dressed star

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘We need to overhaul our tax management to raise tax revenue’

2h | Panorama
Though the pandemic has had a hand in the failure of music cafes, the cafe owners and the musicians have to share some of the blame.

Why music cafes have failed to take off in Dhaka

2h | Panorama
Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

1d | Thoughts
: If we do indeed have a surplus budget, there are many areas we can invest in such as modernising our hospital facilities. Photo: Mumit M

Health needs a bigger budget but cannot spend the amount allocated. Why?

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

1h | Videos
Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla

2h | Videos
Smart phone and tab expo 2022

Smart phone and tab expo 2022

15h | Videos
The mysterious door that cannot be opened

The mysterious door that cannot be opened

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership