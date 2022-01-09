Zendaya asks producers of her TV show Euphoria to cast boyfriend Tom Holland

Their on-screen chemistry in Spider-Man: No Way Home has left fans wondering how real-life couple Tom Holland and Zendaya would fare in a non-Marvel film.

Well, it seems Zendaya herself has been thinking along the same lines. In a recent interview, she said that she has been trying to convince the producers of her TV show Euphoria to cast Tom.

Euphoria is a teen drama starring Zendaya along with an ensemble cast. The show's synopsis describes her character Rue as a teenage drug addict struggling to find her place in the world. The show's second season is set to premiere on Sunday, 9 January.

In a chat with E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, Zendaya said that she has suggested including Tom as a background character or Easter egg. She said, "I mean, listen, we've talked about it all the time. We're like, 'Let's just sneak him in the back of a shot or something!'"

Many are sceptical since Euphoria is much darker in tone than the MCU films for which Tom is famous and they are unsure if he would fit in. However, Zendaya is not one of them. In the same interview, she responded, "He did Cherry, so he's definitely not a stranger to (darker roles)." Cherry is a crime drama film where Tom plays a war veteran dealing with PTSD, who resorts to crime in order to feed his drug addiction.

In December, while promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom had expressed his desire to work in Euphoria. In a video interaction with IMDb, he told Zendaya, "I want to be in Euphoria," and she responded, "OK! Let me talk to some people. HBO…let's get them on the phone."

Tom even revealed that he had been 'petitioning' Zendaya unsuccessfully for a role in the popular show for quite some time. "I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I'm very disappointed," he added jokingly.