Zendaya asks producers of her TV show Euphoria to cast boyfriend Tom Holland

Glitz

Hindustan Times
09 January, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 11:45 am

Related News

Zendaya asks producers of her TV show Euphoria to cast boyfriend Tom Holland

In a recent interview, Zendaya revealed that she has asked the producers of her show Euphoria to cast Tom Holland, even if in the ‘back of a shot’

Hindustan Times
09 January, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 11:45 am
Zendaya and Tom Holland at the screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Photo: Collected
Zendaya and Tom Holland at the screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Photo: Collected

Their on-screen chemistry in Spider-Man: No Way Home has left fans wondering how real-life couple Tom Holland and Zendaya would fare in a non-Marvel film.

Well, it seems Zendaya herself has been thinking along the same lines. In a recent interview, she said that she has been trying to convince the producers of her TV show Euphoria to cast Tom.

Euphoria is a teen drama starring Zendaya along with an ensemble cast. The show's synopsis describes her character Rue as a teenage drug addict struggling to find her place in the world. The show's second season is set to premiere on Sunday, 9 January. 

In a chat with E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, Zendaya said that she has suggested including Tom as a background character or Easter egg. She said, "I mean, listen, we've talked about it all the time. We're like, 'Let's just sneak him in the back of a shot or something!'"

Many are sceptical since Euphoria is much darker in tone than the MCU films for which Tom is famous and they are unsure if he would fit in. However, Zendaya is not one of them. In the same interview, she responded, "He did Cherry, so he's definitely not a stranger to (darker roles)." Cherry is a crime drama film where Tom plays a war veteran dealing with PTSD, who resorts to crime in order to feed his drug addiction.

In December, while promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom had expressed his desire to work in Euphoria. In a video interaction with IMDb, he told Zendaya, "I want to be in Euphoria," and she responded, "OK! Let me talk to some people. HBO…let's get them on the phone."

Tom even revealed that he had been 'petitioning' Zendaya unsuccessfully for a role in the popular show for quite some time. "I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I'm very disappointed," he added jokingly.

Tom Holland / Zendaya / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the bots keep getting better at beating CAPTCHA technology, we have no choice but to keep developing. Photo: Collected

I am not a robot

22m | Panorama
FancyFeathers Inc has a reputation for catering to all sorts of parties, whether lavish ones or ones on a limited scale budget. Photo: Courtesy

FancyFeathers Inc: Your one-stop party solution

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Economic Zones: We must emphasise quality and not quantity

1h | Panorama
HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

22h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

22m | Videos
Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

20h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

1d | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka