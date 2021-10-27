ZEE5 Global to premiere maiden original Bengali drama series 'E Emon Porichoy'

UNB
27 October, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 11:51 am

E Emon Porichoy. Photo: Collected
E Emon Porichoy. Photo: Collected

ZEE5 Global, the largest OTT platform for South Asian content, is set to premiere 'E Emon Porichoy', the first ever long-format drama series for its Bangladeshi content market on October 27.

The trailer of the series has been launched, and each season will have 20 episodes in this new format, which will be released periodically, according to ZEE5.

Directed by Nazrul Islam Rajoo, 'E Emon Porichoy' features an ensemble cast with renowned actors Shamol Mawla, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Aisha Khan, and Rosey Siddique. 

The love story-political thriller series narrates the story of Nayantara, who reaches the famous Mirza House in Dhaka to avenge her brother's death. However, things take an unexpected turn when she begins to fall in love with her brother's suspected murderer Rudra, and encounters a contradictory secret about her brother's murder, taking her down a different road. 

Regarding the series, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 Global, said, "We're thrilled to announce the launch of our latest Bangla Original 'E Emon Porichoy' as our very first ZEE5 Original Drama Series. We're always experimenting with new genres and formats on ZEE5, and this new series format with multiple seasons is sure to keep our viewers highly engaged."

"The series has a stellar cast and gripping storyline, and is the perfect show for us to introduce the new format for our Bangla speaking audiences across countries," she added.

With a vision of growing "Stronger Together," ZEE5 collaborates with local production houses and talented Bangla artistes to bring handpicked Bangla stories to life and takes them onto the global stage through making them available across 190+ countries. 

ZEE5's previous Bangladeshi Originals such as 'Contract', 'Mainkar Chipay' and 'Jodi Kintu Tobuo' have been hugely well received by audiences in Bangladesh and abroad. Its latest Original web series 'Ladies & Gentlemen' directed by eminent Bangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki received much global acclaim.

Since the launch of its first Bangladeshi Original 'Mainkar Chipay' in 2020, ZEE5 has witnessed a massive spike in its watch-time led by a demand for Bangla content from across the globe, the streaming platform informed.

Viewers can watch the trailer of the series by visiting this link - https://cutt.ly/Zee5GlobalEmonPorichay

The ZEE5 App can be downloaded from Google Play Store or the iOS App Store. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com

The app is also available on Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.

