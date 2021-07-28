Zahid Hasan stars in Eid drama ‘Live star Lavlu Bhai’

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 03:45 pm

Zahid Hasan stars in Eid drama ‘Live star Lavlu Bhai’

Zahid Hasan stars in Eid drama ‘Live star Lavlu Bhai’. Photo: Courtesy
Zahid Hasan stars in Eid drama ‘Live star Lavlu Bhai’. Photo: Courtesy

Popular television actor Zahid Hasan is back with his Eid treat once again and this time as a Facebook star in the drama "Live star Lavlu Bhai".

Written by Zakir Hossain Ujjwal and directed by the actor Zahid Hasan himself, the plot of the story centers around a youth called Lavlu who helps to bring positive changes in his village by going live on social media and drawing attention to various irregularities that need to be addressed. 

Through Facebook live videos, Lavlu sheds light on the problems about road, bridge and transportation, illegal grabbing of lands, and various other social issues that are commonly prevalent in our country.

His social media activism brings quick solutions to these issues, as a result of which he becomes popular in the area. Out of appreciation, people in the village started to lovingly call him "Live Star Lavlu Bhai."

Twist in the plot happens when Lavlu crosses paths with village girl Munia. While trying to save her from the grip of a delinquent, he ends up getting married to Munia on Facebook live.

Apart from Zahid Hasan, the drama also stars Nabila Islam, Amin Azad, Tariq Swapan, Soochana Sikder, Liton Khandaker and others.

"Live star Lavlu Bhai" is scheduled to air on ATN Bangla tomorrow at 10.30pm.

