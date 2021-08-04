Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife accuses him of domestic violence, sex with multiple women

In the petition filed by Shalini, she has alleged that she was 'subjected to numerous incidents of physical abuse, verbal, mental abuse and emotional abuse' from the rapper.

Honey Singh. Photo: Collected
Honey Singh. Photo: Collected

Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini has accused the singer-rapper of domestic violence. She has filed a plea against him in Delhi's Tis Hazari court, report ANI. The court has issued notice to the singer and sought his response over it.

In the petition filed by Shalini, she has alleged that she was 'subjected to numerous incidents of physical abuse, verbal, mental abuse and emotional abuse', at the hands of Hirdesh Singh (as is his real name), his parents and his younger sister. She mentioned that the differences between the two cropped up right from their honeymoon when he started acting distant and even hit her when she confronted him about it. They got married on January 23, 2011, and recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

In his anniversary post, Honey Singh shared a photo with Shalini and wrote, "It's our @sheenz_t Happy 10th Marriage Anniversary & @singhstamusic da birthday vi aa !!! All we need is Million blessings."

In her petition, Shalini accused Honey Singh of alcoholism and adultery. She said he had 'casual sex with multiple women' and would not take her on his singing tours. She added that he also stopped wearing his wedding ring, saying that is not good luck for him to be wearing diamonds.

For many years, Honey's fans never knew that he was married. Shalini was introduced to the public for the first time in 2014 during an episode of the reality show, India's Raw Star.

Shalini has lately been sharing posts about speaking up against abuse and being bullied, on Instagram. Her followers have been asking her if all is well between her and Honey Singh.

Yo Yo Honey Singh rose to fame with songs such as Dope Shope, Brown Rang and then with Bollywood songs such as Lungi Dance and Sunny Sunny. In 2016, he said in an interview to a leading daily that he was suffering from bipolar disorder and alcoholism. "I was suffering from bipolar disorder. It went on for 18 months, during which I changed four doctors, the medication wasn't working on me and crazy things were happening," he had said.

