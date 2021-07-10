The Witcher prequel show casts Sophia Brown as the new lead actress

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 11:41 am

Brown will play Éile, an elite warrior with the voice of a goddess, replacing Jodie Turner-Smith

Brown will play Éile, an elite warrior with the voice of a goddess, replacing Jodie Turner-Smith

Sophia Brown. Photo: Collected
Sophia Brown. Photo: Collected

Sophia Brown has joined the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix's planned prequel series, completing out the lead cast. 

Set 1200 years before The Witcher's world, the series relates the narrative of the first Witcher's creation and the events leading up to the 'Conjunction of the Spheres,' a world-altering event that saw the realms of mankind, monsters, and elves merge.

Brown will play Éile, an elite warrior with the voice of a goddess, replacing Jodie Turner-Smith, who had to quit the show owing to schedule difficulties. She will star with Michelle Yeoh and Laurence O'Fuarain in the forthcoming series as Scian and Fjall, respectively.

The series is based on the popular fantasy series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. However, The Witcher: Blood Origins is not based on any of the novels or short stories written by Sapkowski. 

But the author is set to serve as creative consultant on the live-action limited series.

