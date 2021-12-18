The Witcher: Post-credits include trailer for spin-off with Michelle Yeoh

Season 2 of the fantasy drama The Witcher starring Henry Cavill dropped on Netflix this Friday and viewers who stayed glued to their screens as the credits rolled on the final episode were treated to something special.

The post-credit sequence included not a scene from the show or a hint for the next season but the trailer for the show's spin-off miniseries The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Based on the books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is the story of a witcher–an enhanced monster–named Geralt of Rivia (Henry) as he protects his young ward Ciri (Freya Allen) in a fantasy world filled with monsters and magic.

The Witcher. Photo: Collected

With the success of the show's first season, Netflix had announced a number of spin-offs. The Witcher: Blood Origin is among them.

La série prequelle "The Witcher: Blood Origin" a été annoncée pour 2022 avec un 1er trailer



1200 ans avant l'histoire de #TheWitcher, on suivra dans le monde elfique l'origine du tout premier sorceleur pic.twitter.com/YhS3y5wICy— Gaak.fr (@gaak_fr) December 17, 2021

Starring Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O'Fuarain, and Sophia Brown, the show is set 1200 years before Geralt and Ciri's adventure. The show's official synopsis states that it will "tell a story lost to time–the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

The trailer refrains from revealing too much but introduces the sword-elf Scian (played by Michelle), who is on a mission to retrieve a sword that has been stolen from her people. We also get a glimpse of the other two protagonists Eile and Fjall and hints at the Conjunction of Spheres, a cosmic event that has been alluded to multiple times in The Witcher.

The Witcher: Blood Origin began filming earlier this year and is expected to begin streaming on Netflix sometime in 2022 with the exact date not yet announced. It is part of the streaming giant's efforts to create an expanded Witcher universe on its platform. Another spin-off–an animated movie named The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf–released on Netflix in August.