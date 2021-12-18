The Witcher: Post-credits include trailer for spin-off with Michelle Yeoh

Glitz

Hindustan Times
18 December, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 04:22 pm

Related News

The Witcher: Post-credits include trailer for spin-off with Michelle Yeoh

The second season of Netflix's hit fantasy series ended with a trailer for prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, starring Michelle Yeoh in the lead

Hindustan Times
18 December, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 04:22 pm
The Witcher season 2: Trailer for Michelle Yeoh&#039;s spin-off series Blood Origin shown in post credits. Photo: Collected
The Witcher season 2: Trailer for Michelle Yeoh's spin-off series Blood Origin shown in post credits. Photo: Collected

Season 2 of the fantasy drama The Witcher starring Henry Cavill dropped on Netflix this Friday and viewers who stayed glued to their screens as the credits rolled on the final episode were treated to something special.

The post-credit sequence included not a scene from the show or a hint for the next season but the trailer for the show's spin-off miniseries The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Based on the books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is the story of a witcher–an enhanced monster–named Geralt of Rivia (Henry) as he protects his young ward Ciri (Freya Allen) in a fantasy world filled with monsters and magic.

The Witcher. Photo: Collected
The Witcher. Photo: Collected

With the success of the show's first season, Netflix had announced a number of spin-offs. The Witcher: Blood Origin is among them.

Starring Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O'Fuarain, and Sophia Brown, the show is set 1200 years before Geralt and Ciri's adventure. The show's official synopsis states that it will "tell a story lost to time–the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

The trailer refrains from revealing too much but introduces the sword-elf Scian (played by Michelle), who is on a mission to retrieve a sword that has been stolen from her people. We also get a glimpse of the other two protagonists Eile and Fjall and hints at the Conjunction of Spheres, a cosmic event that has been alluded to multiple times in The Witcher.

The Witcher: Blood Origin began filming earlier this year and is expected to begin streaming on Netflix sometime in 2022 with the exact date not yet announced. It is part of the streaming giant's efforts to create an expanded Witcher universe on its platform. Another spin-off–an animated movie named The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf–released on Netflix in August.

The Witcher 2 / netflix / The Witcher: Blood Origin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

4h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

4h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

4h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

1d | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

1d | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

1d | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec