The Witcher 2 A perfect continuation of an epic tale

Approximately two years ago, Netflix's adaptation of 'The Witcher' became one of the most anticipated TV shows of 2019. It garnered a mixed yet massive surge of audience within a short span of time.

Both new and old admirers were immediately drawn to its charm. They witnessed Geralt of Rivia wandering across vast lands and fighting vicious monsters, and caught a glimpse of the mysteries dwelling within the Continent.

With the mysteries came a myriad of tales, entangling the Witcher to their core. At the end of this epic saga, fans were anticipating the Witcher's return.

The first season of 'The Witcher' ended, leaving everyone on a cliffhanger. But now the fans can rejoice as the second season is out.

This time the story is even bigger and intriguing. Each episode is tumultuously better than the last. Along with fast-paced action sequences and monster hunts; the story takes a deeper dive into the mysteries and politics.

Further lore revelation of the Witchers and even more origin stories of the monsters are the most interesting additions of the second season.

Both returning and new characters are given a compelling nature which makes the show even more polished.

When the first season of 'The Witcher' aired in December 2019, the series received a mixed reaction, with Rotten Tomatoes rating only 68 percent.

The second season, on the other hand, has soared among the critics', receiving a near-perfect 96 percent rating and the platform's 'Certified Fresh' status.

According to the Rotten Tomatoes critical consensus, the new season "expands on its first in all the greatest ways; and, most importantly, it remains a whole lot of fun."

The series' fresh set of episodes is already ahead of the other Netflix hits from this year, with its second season's dramatic rise in a Rotten Tomatoes score, including 'Squid Game', 'Midnight Mass' and 'Loki'.

Going into the second season of 'The Witcher', some of the choices and changes are quite visible. However, the show, with its versatile narrative, presents the audience with one question: What attributes describe humanity in a world with actual monsters - teeth-baring, blood-sucking, human-guzzling demons - and gods, elves, sorcerers and sorceresses, and all manner of magic-wielding creatures?

In an ambitious attempt, the series answers that question by following the tales of its central characters through their allies and opponents, old friends and new foes, strangers and acquaintances, and random people they meet across the Continent.

The storyline of this season, much like its predecessor, is separated based on the protagonists Geralt, Yennefar and Ciri. Be that as it may, the storytelling this time was comparatively better than last time.

Mistakes made in the first season of the show were rectified in the second. The separation of the storyline allowed the protagonists to develop individual images of each character and gave them time to settle into their reasons or resentments.

Be it the desire for power, the search for truth or the thirst for vengeance; these elements were fundamental, and the writing of these characters, as well as the depiction of them, remain the series' best features as the Continent and its players are fleshed out.

One of the most dominant reasons why viewers had a mixed reaction to the first season was its confusing timeline.

While season one tried to show the progress of each character's story individually, the viewers had a hard time piecing together the entire chronology of the story.

The lack of enough background lore was also a major factor in this obstacle and especially for unfamiliar audiences. That obstacle, however, was greatly compensated for in the second season.

With Netflix's animated movie 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' as a tie-in tale of Vesemir, the audience is bound to have a better understanding of incidents.

Other than the theatrics, profound storytelling and setting up of the Witcher world, the second instalment hints at some of the most popular segments of 'The Witcher' mythos, notable among them all is the 'Wild Hunt'.

Viewers familiar with the books and video games adaptation are sure to be thrilled with these details.

The overall show carries a dark and gritty tone for the entire duration. Dangers and threats are always looming in each corner.

However, the show successfully balances that nature with some witty sarcasm, which also tells a story for the characters.

While the second season redeems the series from the mistakes that held it back in the first, there are a few tropes to which it falls prey.

Nevertheless, the improvement is very much commendable and enjoyable. The chemistry between Henry Cavill's 'Geralt' and Freya Allan's 'Ciri' certainly adds more to the show and makes it memorable.