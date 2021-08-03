Winners of 2021 K-POP World Festival Bangladesh audition announced

Glitz

UNB
03 August, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 06:18 pm

Related News

Winners of 2021 K-POP World Festival Bangladesh audition announced

The award-giving ceremony will be organized at the Embassy in the coming weeks, depending the Covid-19 situation

UNB
03 August, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 06:18 pm
Winners of 2021 K-POP World Festival Bangladesh audition announced

The Embassy of South Korea in Dhaka has announced six winners of the 2021 K-pop World Festival Bangladesh audition.

The winners will be awarded by the Embassy, and their performance videos will be submitted to the organizer of the 2021 Changwon K-pop World Festival, which will be held in October in Korea depending the Covid-19 situation.

The award-giving ceremony will be organized at the Embassy in the coming weeks, depending the Covid-19 situation.

The competition was held virtually in June and July with the support of the Korean government and Samsung Electronics Bangladesh.
 
The six talented teams of Bangladesh youths were selected among the 142 teams who participated in the contest by submitting their K-pop performance video clips.

The evaluation and screening were done by selection panel composed of five professionals in various sectors including the media and scholars in two stages.

Originally, the organizer was planning to have the second-phase evaluation on stage on July 30 but it was not possible due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.
 
Those who are chosen by the Korean organizer will be invited to the K-pop World Festival and have a chance to compete with other qualified performers around the world.

Shefa Tabassum, who was awarded the first prize at the Embassy-organized K-Pop contest in 2018, was invited to the 2018 Changwon K-Pop World Festival in Korea and won the best prize for solo K-pop dancing performance.

The video works of the six winners will be shared on the Embassy's YouTube Channel.

K-pop World Festival / winners / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

3h | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

1d | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house