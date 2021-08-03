Winners of 2021 K-POP World Festival Bangladesh audition announced

The Embassy of South Korea in Dhaka has announced six winners of the 2021 K-pop World Festival Bangladesh audition.

The winners will be awarded by the Embassy, and their performance videos will be submitted to the organizer of the 2021 Changwon K-pop World Festival, which will be held in October in Korea depending the Covid-19 situation.

The award-giving ceremony will be organized at the Embassy in the coming weeks, depending the Covid-19 situation.

The competition was held virtually in June and July with the support of the Korean government and Samsung Electronics Bangladesh.



The six talented teams of Bangladesh youths were selected among the 142 teams who participated in the contest by submitting their K-pop performance video clips.

The evaluation and screening were done by selection panel composed of five professionals in various sectors including the media and scholars in two stages.

Originally, the organizer was planning to have the second-phase evaluation on stage on July 30 but it was not possible due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.



Those who are chosen by the Korean organizer will be invited to the K-pop World Festival and have a chance to compete with other qualified performers around the world.

Shefa Tabassum, who was awarded the first prize at the Embassy-organized K-Pop contest in 2018, was invited to the 2018 Changwon K-Pop World Festival in Korea and won the best prize for solo K-pop dancing performance.

The video works of the six winners will be shared on the Embassy's YouTube Channel.