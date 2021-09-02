Will Smith unveils new face of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot

Rapper Jabari Banks is all set to be the successor of Will Smith's hit Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Will Smith stunned Jaberi Banks, over a video call by revealing he has been selected as the iconic character 'Will' in the hit TV sitcom reboot.

"It is an absolute pleasure to meet you, to be with you, and from the deepest parts of my heart; I want to say congratulations to you", the Hollywood star told Banks.

Video of Will Smith Reveals Casting of Will for Bel-Air | Peacock Originals

Banks eagerly responded, "I am ready; I am so ready," disclosing that his father had inspired him to audition for the role of 'Will'.

The character 'Will' on the show led Will Smith, 52, to stardom during the early 1990s. The reboot of the show was inspired by a fan video made in 2019; where Morgan Cooper re-imagined the hit comedy in the modern-day setting.

"You have got a fantastic role ahead of you and I am looking forward to being an asset for in this process as you build out your life and build out your career"; said the original Will to the new Will Smith.

This will be Jaberi's first TV role. He reveals how he idolised Will Smith. "This is a dream come true", Jaberi Added.

The newcomer showed Will Smith a picture from his high school where he and his friends dressed as the characters of the hit TV show.

Even though this will be the debut of Jaberi as a TV actor, the boy from Philadelphia is a rapper, singer, songwriter and a basketball player.

The original comedy ran for six seasons from 1990-1996; which showed a fictionalised version of Will Smith as a carefree young lad.

The reboot will air on NBC steaming service Peacock.