Who is Harnaaz Sandhu? The Miss Universe 2021 from India

Harnaaz Sandhu. Photo: Collected
Harnaaz Sandhu was officially named Miss Universe 2021 on December 12, 2021, at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel.

The 21-year-old beat out 79 other contestants - including runner-up Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and second runner-up Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane - from various countries to claim the prestigious title. Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza from Mexico presented her with the prestigious crown, after which she took her first walk as the new Miss Universe on the stage in Eilat, Israel.

A video of her winning the crown and then celebrating with her fellow contestants was shared on Instagram. After winning the crown, the Miss Universe 2021 screamed, "Chakh De Fatte India."

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu?

Harnaaz Sandhu. Photo: Collected
Harnaaz is a model hailing from Chandigarh, where she finished her schooling and college. The Miss Universe winner has been in the fashion industry for quite some years now and has even starred in films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. She is a strong advocate for women's rights and draws her inspiration from Priyanka Chopra. In her spare time, she enjoys yoga, dancing, cooking, horse riding and playing chess.

Harnaaz's win is a historic one as she brings home the title 21 years after Lara Dutta Bhupathi won it in the year 2000. She is the third Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe. Harnaaz began competing in pageantry as a teenager, winning titles such as Miss Chandigarh 2017 and Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018. After winning the title of Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, Sandhu competed in Femina Miss India.

The Miss Universe 2021 is also a nature-lover. Her views about global warming and nature conservation had impressed the panellist of Miss Diva. She also has strong views on Global Warming and climate change. Apart from representing Miss Universe title, Harnaaz is pursuing her master's degree in public administration.

