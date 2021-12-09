'West Side Story,' 'Dune' among AFI's top 10 movies of 2021

Glitz

Reuters
09 December, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 12:47 pm

Related News

'West Side Story,' 'Dune' among AFI's top 10 movies of 2021

Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on 8 Feb

Reuters
09 December, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 12:47 pm
Cast members Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet pose as they arrive for a UK screening of the film &quot;Dune&quot; in London, Britain October 18, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Cast members Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet pose as they arrive for a UK screening of the film "Dune" in London, Britain October 18, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Musical "West Side Story," sci-fi epic "Dune," and "King Richard," the biopic about the father of tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams, were among the top 10 movies of 2021 as chosen on Wednesday by the American Film Institute (AFI).

Cast member Will Smith poses as he arrives at the UK premiere of &#039;King Richard&#039; in London, Britain, November 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Cast member Will Smith poses as he arrives at the UK premiere of 'King Richard' in London, Britain, November 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The list, which is not ranked, gives an early glimpse into likely frontrunners for the annual Oscars next year. The films were chosen for their cultural and artistic significance.

It also includes global warming satire "Don't Look Up," coming-of-age tale "Licorice Pizza," musical "Tick, tick...Boom!," deaf community film "CODA," Shakespearean drama "The Tragedy of Macbeth," thriller "Nightmare Alley" and drama "The Power of the Dog."

Rachel Zegler attends the premiere for the film West Side Story at El Capitan theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 7, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Rachel Zegler attends the premiere for the film West Side Story at El Capitan theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 7, 2021. Photo: Reuters

British director Kenneth Branagh's film "Belfast," about his childhood in Northern Ireland, was given a special award by the AFI.

"From soaring in spirit to dark and dangerous – from heartbreaking to hilarious – these are the stories that have united us in uncertain times and continue to drive culture forward," AFI president Bob Gazzale said in a statement.

The AFI also named its 10 top TV shows of 2021. They includes comedies "Ted Lasso" and "Hacks" along with dramas "Succession," "Mare of Easttown," "The White Lotus" and Marvel comics series "WandaVision."

Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on Feb. 8.

Dune / West side story / top 10 movies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

23h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

16h | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

19h | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

19h | Videos
From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study