We need to do our very best despite all the limitations: Shobnom Bubly

Shobnom Bubly starred in the highly anticipated film 'Taan'. Directed by Raihan Rafi, the film was released on the Bangladeshi streaming platform 'Chorki' on 27 January, 2022. The actress shared her thoughts and experience about the film with The Business Standard.

Why did you want to star as the female lead in 'Taan'?

As an actress, I want to portray a range of different characters. Since the beginning of my career, I have not starred in a proper romantic role. I also wanted the opportunity to work with Raihan Rafi Bhai, and my co-star Siam.

How did you secure your casting in the film?

Rafi Bhai had approached me to star in the film quite some time ago. He shared Taan's story with me, which I really liked. I was later notified of the shooting schedule and arrangements.

The film was shot at times when the Covid-19 infections were relatively low. It was entirely shot in Old Dhaka; mostly in Sutrapur and Gandaria.

Photo: Courtesy

How did you build such great on-screen chemistry with Siam?

The mastermind behind our on-screen chemistry was Rafi Bhai. I have never starred in a film with Siam before. Rafi Bhai had arranged a couple of meetings for us before we began filming, but we were not given a real script during the shoot. Instead, he revealed to us the story and plot, and by following his direction Siam and I had to act it out.

Have you ever been in a romantic relationship?

No, actually, I am very introverted when it comes to love. When I was in grade 9/10, I was bombarded with marriage proposals. I used to get more marriage proposals than guys approaching me to be their girlfriend! It was such a common occurrence that at one point I had stopped attending family events.

Photo: Courtesy

You started your career under the guidance of the FDC directors. How different is it working for filmmakers who are not affiliated with the organisation?

I started my acting career about six years ago; I starred in the film 'Boss Giri', directed by Shamim Ahamed Roni. Since my acting debut, I have mostly worked with FDC directors.

However, in recent times, I am more involved with filmmakers such as Raihan Rafi, Saikat Nasir, Topu Khan and Saif Chandan.

In my experience, every director has a distinct style of their own, and working with an unaffiliated FDC filmmaker is very different. Times have changed and we need to present stories appropriately. Some viewers have become more sensitive about certain topics, and some are more critical about the aspects of the film. In reality we all have limitations, but through these limitations we need to do our very best.

You began your career as a female lead in Sakib Khan movies. In recent times, you have starred with a diverse cast of actors. What are your thoughts regarding this experience?

The realm of filmmaking was very unfamiliar to me when I first began my career as an actress. I had much to learn. However, the actors I have worked with over the years were all very experienced. They were courteous towards me. As an artist, I would like to work with many more actors in the years to come.

A song from your upcoming movie 'Talash' has recently been released. What kind of a response have you received?

We have gotten a very good response from the song so far, people are liking it. The film features a lot of good songs and steamy romance!