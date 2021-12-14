Warner Bros Japan drops a new trailer of The Batman

The new trailer revealed by Warner Bros Japan, of the upcoming 'The Batman', gives a new look at Riddler and his evil plan.

Robert Pattinson was casted to play Bruce Wayne after Ben Affleck was no longer available to act or direct the solo Batman movies.

Pattinson plays a younger version of Bruce Wayne and fans cannot have enough of it. The first teaser where Wayne's dialogue was revealed 'I am vengeance' continues to be a hype in the Batmanverse.

In the new teaser, you see Batman, The Riddler, Catwoman, and even the Penguin (Colin Farrell).

Video of THE BATMAN &quot;Riddler Unmasks Batman&quot; Trailer International (NEW, 2022)

Dano's Riddler is still under the shadow and remains a mystery. Even though the previous teasers have given bits yet left fans with more questions. But so far we know that the Riddler will be the main threat for Batman. And, hopefully, we will get to see a newer version of the character soon.