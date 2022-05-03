Vivek Agnihotri is furious as Wikipedia page calls The Kashmir Files ‘fictional’

Vivek Agnihotri is furious as Wikipedia page calls The Kashmir Files ‘fictional’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has raised objection against the description used for his film The Kashmir Files on Wikipedia. 

The online encyclopedia called the film a 'fictional' story, which made Vivek furious. 

He took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the page and wrote, "Dear @Wikipedia, You forgot to add 'Islamophobia… propaganda… sanghi… bigot… etc'. You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more." 

The Wikipedia entry mentions that the film 'presents a fictional storyline centered around an exodus of Kashmiri Hindus' and that it 'depicts the early 1990s exodus to be a genocide, a notion that is considered to be widely inaccurate'.

The Kashmir Files released on March 11 and talks about the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley during the 1990s. Vivek Agnihotri recently celebrated 50 days of the film's run in theatres and wrote in a tweet, "Today #TheKashmirFiles completes 50 days in theatres and still running successfully. It's a victory of Truth. It's a victory of Humanity. It's truly a people's film. Thanks everyone. #RightToJustice"

The film collected ₹331 crore at the box office and is among the most successful Hindi films to release after the pandemic. The film stars veteran actors Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty as well as Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar in pivotal roles.

The film will have its digital premiere on May 13, streaming platform ZEE5 recently announced. "The Kashmir Files is a depiction of an incident that happened with our people, years ago and is still not known to so many... The film received appreciation from all over the nation and now for those who couldn't watch it on the big screen, The Kashmir Files will be available on ZEE5 across the world," Anupam Kher said in a statement.

