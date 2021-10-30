Vivah actor Yusuf Husain dies

Actor Yusuf Husain, known for his roles in films such as Vivah, Dhoom 2 and Dil Chahta Hai, died on Friday.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta who is his son-in-law, and actor Manoj Bajpayee, have condoled the death of the veteran actor on social media.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee mourned the loss by sharing a picture of the veteran actor on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Rest in peace Yusuf Sahab!!"

Manoj Bajpayee shared a post on Instagram Stories.

Hansal wrote, "I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father. He was life if life itself had to have a physical form. Today he is gone...Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you!

Reacting to Hansal's note on Twitter, Pooja Bhatt wrote, "This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can't begin to imagine what you'll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all!"

Abhishek Bachchan also wrote, "#RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together in several films starting with Kuch na kaho and lastly on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family."

Hansal Mehta's directorial Shahid released in 2013 and starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. It is one of his critically-acclaimed films. He also directed Aligarh and Scam 1992: The Harsh ad Mehta Story. Yusuf Husain's daughter Safeena is married to him.

Recently, Hansal Mehta was summoned by Delhi High Court for his upcoming movie 'Faraaz' in regards to the lawsuit filed by the families of the victims of the 2016 Holey Artisan attack.