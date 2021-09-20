Vistula 1st Polish Film-Festival Bangladesh - 2021

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 02:09 pm

1st Polish Film Festival in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
1st Polish Film Festival in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

"Stride towards versatility"- keeping this slogan in mind, Vistula 1st Polish Film Festival Bangladesh - 2021 is going to be held in Bangladesh.

This five-day long film festival is going to be organized by WSPIERAM Foundation in association with the International Academy of Film and Media (IAFM) and supported by Polish Film Institute.

Bangladeshi film-enthusiasts and film-lovers will have the opportunity to watch films and enjoy the festival free of cost at Mojeekino (https://mojeekino.pl/en/) from 22nd September 2021 to 26th September 2021.

Ten Polish films will be screened at the festival in the categories of Feature, Shorts, Documentary and Contemporary Films. 

In addition, there will be scope to attend masterclasses, lecture sessions and cine-talks on/about Polish cinemas by internationally acclaimed film intellectuals. Academic session will be comprised of masterclasses titled "Cinematography: Women Behind the Camera" by Polish female cinematographer Weronika Bilska along with another lecture titled Introduction of Polish Cinema by Prof. Sanjay Mukhopadhyay, writer, teacher, critic and theorists of India.

The inauguration ceremony will take place at 7:00pm on 22nd September 2021 on IAFM's official Facebook page, reads a press realese. 

On behalf of IAFM, filmmaker Anarya Murshid said, Inauguration will be held in the presence of the Executive Director of IAFM, Mr. Bibesh Roy; the Coordinator of Polish Vistula Film Festival, Roksana Pietruczanis; the Public Relation Officer of Polish Vistula Film Festival, Marlena Ochońska and renowned Film Producer, Distributor and Honorable Chairperson of IAFM, Mr. Mirza Abdul Khalek.

This online event is open for all. Interested people will get the details of the event on IAFM's official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/iafm.edu.bd/).

Event page link: https://www.facebook.com/events/548294076496067

