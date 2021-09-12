Venice Film Festival: French film on illegal abortion wins top prize

Glitz

Reuters
12 September, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 12:52 pm

Related News

Venice Film Festival: French film on illegal abortion wins top prize

“Happening” (L’événement), a hard-hitting French drama about illegal abortion in the 1960s, won the Golden Lion award for best film at the Venice festival on Saturday

Reuters
12 September, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 12:52 pm
Winning director Audrey Diwan. Photo: EPA via BBC
Winning director Audrey Diwan. Photo: EPA via BBC

The film, by director Audrey Diwan, wowed viewers on the Lido waterfront with its portrayal of a young woman desperate to arrange a termination, at a time when it could mean a prison term or death, to continue with her studies.

The movie is set in France in 1963 but its central theme is as relevant today as it was then, a visibly moved Diwan told the audience, just as the debate about abortion rages again in the United States following new restrictions in Texas.

"I did this film with anger, with desire, with my belly, my guts, my heart and my head," she said.

The awards ceremony wrapped up the 11-day movie marathon, with critics calling the line-up one of the best in years as many films had been held back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is amazing that you managed to make this happen," said New Zealand's Jane Campion, who won the Silver Lion prize for best director with 1920 frontier saga "The Power of The Dog".

"It is special for us film-makers to be here live with audiences and experience what we dream about."

Stars from far and wide turned out in force on the Venice red carpet - a vital ingredient for the success of a festival, and even more so after last year's subdued edition.

Ben Affleck - holding hands with Jennifer Lopez - Matt Damon, Timothee Chalamet and Kristen Stewart were among the Hollywood A-listers who made the trip for the world's oldest film festival.

Also creating a big buzz were two films which screened outside of the main contest, and were not eligible for awards -- Denis Villeneuve's remake of science fiction classic "Dune" and Ridley Scott's medieval epic "The Last Duel".

 

FEMINIST FESTIVAL?

Diwan's film was a fitting winner for a festival with many strong women's stories, in a year where the #MeToo movement has appeared to make a mark on the cinema industry.

Adapted from Annie Ernaux's autobiographical novel, the picture's tight framing immerses the audience in the private trauma lived by Anne, its protagonist.

"On set, I was always thinking: Let's not look at Anne, let's be Anne," Diwan said.

She is the sixth female director to win the Venice showcase, here in its 78th edition. "Happening" is also the second French movie to triumph at a major festival since Julia Ducournau's "Titane" scooped the Palme D'Or in Cannes in July.

Among other awards, the runner-up Grand Jury prize went to Italian director Paolo Sorrentino for "The Hand of God", his deeply personal film about losing his parents as a teenager.

 

Spain's Penelope Cruz won the best actress prize for playing a single mother in Pedro Almodovar's "Parallel Mothers". The best actor prize went to John Arcilla from the Philippines for "On The Job: The Missing 8".

Venice festival / Happening / French film

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

2h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

2h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

2h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues