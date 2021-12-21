Vaani Kapoor playing Trans woman in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' tries to break stigma

21 December, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 05:19 pm

Vaani Kapoor playing Trans woman in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' tries to break stigma

Vaani Kapoor, who portrayed a trans woman in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, says the film tries to stay away from the stigma that there is something abnormal about trans people

21 December, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 05:19 pm
Vaani Kapoor. Photo: Collected
Vaani Kapoor. Photo: Collected

Vaani Kapoor plays a Trans woman in her latest film is "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

The Abhishek Kapoor directorial also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and is currently running in theatres.

In a recent interview, Vaani said that her casting and portrayal in the film was part of an attempt to stay away from the usual, stereotypical image of trans people.

Vaani Kapoor. Photo: Collected
Vaani Kapoor. Photo: Collected

Talking about how trans people are widely perceived by people who either are unaware or ignorant, Vaani said in the interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, "There are so many regressive people who have always had a reference of a man donning a woman's attire. Either you are becoming the butt of a joke or something very unusual. That stigma or phobia that is attached that there is something abnormal about them that is something one was trying to stay away from, and create a sense of normalcy. So that people can accept them."

Vaani added that the cast and crew of the film were hoping to begin a dialogue about acceptance of trans people in the wider community. She said, "At least there is a dialogue that can start and people can break that pre-conceived notion they are living with. So that people can see trans people with a different lens."

However, the actor added that when she first signed on for the film, she feared how her portrayal would be perceived by members of the trans community themselves. "I was afraid of the community not being able to connect or resonate with her. My fear was that it looks like an attempt gone wrong. Of course, it can go right or wrong but I did not want them to feel that it was another caricature-ish, gimmicky or half-baked, half-hearted attempt to perform a trans girl in Hindi cinema," she said.

