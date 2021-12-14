Usha Uthup voices song penned by Bangladeshi lyricist Isteaque Ahmed

Legendary Indian singer Usha Uthup has added her ethereal voice to a new song penned by Bangladeshi lyricist Isteaque Ahmed for Vistage, an Indian organisation.

The song has been composed in both Hindi and Bangla.

"I had to pen thoughtful lyrics for the legendary singer Usha Uthup. It is an honour to have her sing a song penned by me," Isteaque Ahmed told The Business Standard.

"The powerful lyrics of the song will uplift the spirit of the younger generation," Isteaque added.

Shubhjit Roy arranged the melody and music of the song.

"We have created this motivational song out of social responsibility," said Hirak Dasgupta, head of Talash Media, the production company of the song.

Earlier in 2016, noted Indian singer Armaan Malik had also voiced a song written by Isteaque Ahmed.

The forthcoming song featuring Usha Uthup is expected to hit Indian channels and social media soon.