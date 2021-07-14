Unoloukik on Chorki: Episode starring Asaduzzaman Noor this Thursday

Glitz

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 10:16 pm

Related News

Unoloukik on Chorki: Episode starring Asaduzzaman Noor this Thursday

The 'Don’t Right Me' episode of ‘Unoloukik’ is available as premium content on the video streaming platform 

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 10:16 pm
Chorki releases official poster of multi-starrer anthology series ‘Unoloukik’. Photo: Collected
Chorki releases official poster of multi-starrer anthology series ‘Unoloukik’. Photo: Collected

'Don't Right Me' is the second of five episodes in the 'Unoloukik' thriller serial and will be released Thursday, on the newly launched video streaming platform, Chorki. 

 This is the second episode of a psychological thriller based on a story by Shibobroto Bormon, starring Asaduzzaman Noor, Sohel Mondol, and Farhana Hamid, among others.

Asaduzzaman Noor, who makes his debut on the web platform with this 'Don't Right Me' episode, said, "I am not physically capable of working long hours right now. When I came to know that I could be part of this wonderful story without having to put in long hours, I had to say yes."

The five episode 'Unoloukik' serial, directed by Robiul Alam Robi, is available on Chorki as premium content and is being released on the platform on five consecutive Thursdays.

 

Chorki

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

3h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

7h | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident