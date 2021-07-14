Unoloukik on Chorki: Episode starring Asaduzzaman Noor this Thursday

'Don't Right Me' is the second of five episodes in the 'Unoloukik' thriller serial and will be released Thursday, on the newly launched video streaming platform, Chorki.

This is the second episode of a psychological thriller based on a story by Shibobroto Bormon, starring Asaduzzaman Noor, Sohel Mondol, and Farhana Hamid, among others.

Asaduzzaman Noor, who makes his debut on the web platform with this 'Don't Right Me' episode, said, "I am not physically capable of working long hours right now. When I came to know that I could be part of this wonderful story without having to put in long hours, I had to say yes."

The five episode 'Unoloukik' serial, directed by Robiul Alam Robi, is available on Chorki as premium content and is being released on the platform on five consecutive Thursdays.