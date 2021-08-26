Universal shares the first look of Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul Mateen in the film 'Ambulance'

Universal shares the first look at Michael Bay's action thriller 'Ambulance' at Cinemacon 2021. The film starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza Gonzalez, Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Garret Dillahunt depicts the lives of two robbers who steal an ambulance after their heist goes miserably wrong.

In the movie 'Ambulance' Yahya Abdul Mateen plays the role of an ordinary working-class man with a wife and a child. He desperately needs $231,000 for his wife's surgery and approaches an old friend, played by Gyllenhaal, who is involved in crimes. Gyllenhaal's character then introduces him to the world of crime by involving him in a $32 million bank heist.