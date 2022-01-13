‘The Uncertainty’ gets nomination in Berlin Int’l Film Festival

Zafor Firoze directorial screenplay "The Uncertainty" has been nominated in the Berlin International Film Festival.

The director said the screenplay depicts a family contending through extreme challenges of survival impacted by natural calamities.

"The story is inspired by true events. Around 10 lakh people were killed due to severe cylone and tidal waves on 12 November in 1970, near the coastal areas. The natural calamity in Bhola wiped a lot of families out of trace," shares Zafor Firoze.

"This is a story about my father. One of my sisters was lost when the cyclone hit. She was my father's first child and only child during that time. I have witnessed how desperately he searched for her. He would rush to wherever he heard reports of a missing child. He still hopes for the return of his lost daughter," he added.

In the face of escalating anxiety due to climate and environmental changes, Zafor's "The uncertainty" is expected to stir awareness among people.

Zafor Firoze is currently pursuing PhD in Film Studies in Malaysia.

Berlin Art Film Festival is an IMDb qualifier bi-monthly festival and a screening platform in association with Euro Arthouse Cine, according to the festival's official website.

The bi-monthly festival, also known as Berlinale, seeks to recognise and promote the best film and script projects from all around the world.