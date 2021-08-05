UK families are glued to TV and Streaming for 6 hours

Bored at home, unable to socialize with friends, people often turn into couch potatoes during the lockdown.

Ofcom reveals that UK families spend nearly a third of their waking hours watching TV, streaming sites, or online video content on YouTube or other apps.

In 2019, the average hour in front of the box increased by 47 minutes, and Netflix subscriptions rose by 50%.

Smart TVs are on-demand, and people no longer watch heavy analogue boxes as nearly 80% of the TVs are connected to the internet. It is estimated that watching hours on online streaming services like Amazon Prime and Netflix increased by 1 hour and 5 minutes per person a day.

The annual report of Ofcom says Covid 19 restrictions were prime divers for increased people's demand to watch on-demand content.

Entertainment media has become a vital source of entertainment for people amidst lockdown. Comic elements have kept people to be light-hearted during times of highest tension.

Yih-Choung The, group directors of research of Ofcom said, "TV and online video have proved an important antidote to lockdown life, with people spending a third of their waking hours last year glued to screens for news and entertainment.

Despite the surge of spending time on Netflix and Amazon, YouTube remains the prime choice for watching video content, with people spending around 41 minutes per day on YouTube channels.

However, the Chinese app TikTok is gaining fast popularity, and around 31% of internet users in the UK had a TikTok account by March 2021.