TV actor Tawsif Mahbub infected with Covid-19

Television actor and small screen popular face Tawsif Mahbub has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The actor's wife Zara Mahbub confirmed the news with a post on his official Facebook account.

Zara wrote, "Hello everyone this is to inform you that Tawsif has been diagnosed with Covid positive. Please everyone stay safe and stay home."

Reportedly, the actor had been suffering from a high fever for two days. Following that he gave a swab sample for the Covid-19 lab test which came out positive.

The actor is currently receiving treatment at home while staying in complete isolation.

Last year November, his wife Zara Mahbub and her family got infected with the notorious virus. Many news portals, at that time, reported that the actor has also tested positive but later on Tawsif debunked the rumours himself by announcing his negative diagnosis.