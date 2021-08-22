Top 10 most read entertainment articles

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 01:27 pm

Looking back, the e-portal of The Business Standard generated readers in the thousands. On the two year anniversary, here are our most-read entertainment articles published online between August 2020 and 2021.

How Dileep Kumar became AR Rahman

Indian music maestro and virtuoso AR Rahman is celebrated across the world for his musical forte, having become one of the most famous music directors of present times.

Read More 

 

Aynabaji ranked world's second highest rated film

The transcription site Amberscript.com has analysed the films made in 130 countries around the world and using their IMDb scores, worked out which have been the most highly rated in each.

Read More 

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

Actor Shamsunnahar Smrity, popularly known as Pori Moni, has alleged that a businessman assaulted and threatened to murder her at Uttara Boat Club.

Read More 

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

He recounted how artiste's association used to support each other, but acted suspiciously in Pori Moni's case. 

Read More 

Shomi Kaiser ties the knot

Daughter of martyred intellectual Shahidullah Kaiser and former Member of Parliament Panna Kaiser, Shomi started her career as a television actress in 1989. 

Read More 

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

Barrister Hamidul Mizbah sent a legal notice to Grameenphone on behalf of Humayun Ahmed's wife Meher Afroz Shaon, daughter Nova Ahmed, Sheela Ahmed, Bipasha Ahmed, son Nuhash Humayun and brother Zafar Iqbal. 

Read More 

After Twitter suspension, fashion designers boycott Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's tweet sparked a furore and Indian fashion designers decided to boycott her and pledged not to have any further association with her.

Read More 

Singer Borno Chakroborty dies of Covid-19

The 35-year old singer breathed his last around 10:41 pm on Saturday at a private hospital. 

Read More 

Netflix to remove large number of movies and television series

Here is a full list of movies and television series that will be removed over the next seven days. 

Read More 

Where is 'Dipu' now?

A teenager named Arun Saha played the lead role in Dipu Number Two. At that time, he was only 13 years old.

Read More 

Top Stories

