Tom Holland breaks down after Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere

Tom Holland could not stop himself from crying after the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home ended earlier this week. Videos and photos of the actor tearing up and emotionally talking to fans were shared on Twitter.

A premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home took place on Monday, December 13, in Los Angeles. Tom Holland, Zendaya and other cast members walked the red carpet on the occasion.

Following the end of the premiere, Tom was seen walking to his car but stopped to interact with a group of fans waiting outside the venue. But before he could speak, the actor seemed to be overwhelmed with emotions and tearing up. He took a moment to wipe his tears, spoke to the fans and left.

Fans have shared videos and pictures of the actor's emotional moments from the premiere night. However, his message to fans is not audible.

