Tom Cruise's new pic goes viral, fans defend him against body-shamers: 'Let the dude have a few carbs'

Hindustan Times
15 October, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 11:44 am

Tom Cruise smiles during Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday in San Francisco. Photo: AP
Tom Cruise smiles during Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday in San Francisco. Photo: AP

Tom Cruise was recently spotted in a different look during a baseball match and his fans have been reacting to his viral pictures. The actor appeared to have gained some weight as he sat in stands during Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Francisco on Saturday. 

While some fans wondered if he had gained weight for a film role, many just laughed it off and wished the actor is allowed to let be himself. 

A fan wrote, "Alright like for God sake...Tom Cruise is 58 yrs old & maybe it's for a role maybe it's not, but geez, it's still a pandemic, let the dude have a few carbs and enjoy a game #TomCruise." Another commented, "I'm pretty sure these pics are definitive proof #TomCruise went from #TopGun to #TopChef?" Another one by the same Twitter handle, read, "And here we have Tom Cruise-ing, to a nearby buffet."

A meme called Tom's transformation a result of his visit to his grandmother's house, with his fans saying in disbelief, "Ye humara Tom Cruise nahi hai (this is not our Tom Cruise)."

Tom will now be seen in highly anticipated films: Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7. However, both the films are now delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. Top Gun: Maverick will now open in theatres on May 27, 2022, instead of November 19, 2021, while Mission: Impossible 7, will release on September 30, 2022, instead of May 27, 2022.

The actor had also announced that he will be shooting for an action movie in space and would have become the first actor to have done it. However, a Russian film crew took the title from him. 

