TikTok viewing time per user surpasses YouTube

Glitz

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 04:40 pm

Tiktok dancer, Addison Rae’s presence in Netflix’s hit “He’s All That”; suggests TikTok influencers are gaining immense popularity

Addison Rae stepped into the limelight as a TikTok dancer. Photo: Instagram
TikTok might be replacing YouTube amongst the young generation.

Social media consumers in UK and USA are spending more time on YouTube, reports CNN.

So far we have seen YouTube celebrities debuting as TV stars. Now TikTokers are also paving their way in the entertainment industry. Tiktok dancer, Addison Rae's presence in Netflix's hit "He's All That"; suggests TikTok influencers are gaining immense popularity.  

App Annie, mobile data and analytics firm, accumulates social media data and discovered that the average time per user spent on apps is higher for TikTok.

Though TikTok has more viewing time on average per user, Youtube has more users worldwide and is still the leader in terms of overall time spent on the app.

Since 2020, Tiktok is also ranked as the most downloaded app worldwide. Tokyo Olympic 2020 participants also used Tiktok to share their behind-the-scenes experiences.

In June 2020, Tiktok surpassed Youtube in the UK. While in the US TikTok surpassed YouTube in April 2021. 

 

