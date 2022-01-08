Thor: Love and Thunder promo art gives first glimpse at Natalie Portman's female Thor

Artwork on social media, claimed to be the promo art for Thor: Love and Thunder, gives the first look at Natalie Portman's version of Thor

Natalie Portman. Photo: Wire Image via cheatsheat.
Natalie Portman. Photo: Wire Image via cheatsheat.

A recently released artwork, purported to be the promo art for Marvel's upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder, gives the first glimpse of what MCU's newest superhero- the female version of Thor- will look like.

Shared on social media by a fan page, the image includes illustration of two Thors- male and female. The image is said to be the official promo art for Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in MCU's Thor series. The film, directed by Taiki Waititi stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor and--for the first time in cinema history--introduces a female Thor as Natalie Portman's Jane Foster also assumes the superhero's mantle in this film.

The image shows a familiar look of Thor but dressed in blue instead of the black we saw him donning in Avengers: Infinity War and Thor: Ragnarok. He is seen wielding the Stormbreaker, the axe he had forged in Avengers: Infinity War. On the other side is Jane Foster's Lady Thor, dressed in Thor's traditional red and black colours as well as a winged battle helmet. The character is seen holding Thor's famous hammer, Mjolnir.

The film will hit theatres on July 8 this year and as per the director, is a loose adaptation of Jason Aaron's run on the Mighty Thor comic book, which saw Jane Foster transform into the God of Thunder.

The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jamie Alexander, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Vin Diesel, all of whom reprise their roles from previous MCU films. It also introduces a new villain- Gorr the God Butcher (played by Christian Bale), and includes an extended cameo from Russell Crowe as the Greek god Zeus. The film marks of the return of Natalie to the MCU fold. Having been a part of the first two Thor films from 2011-13, Natalie had quit the Marvel universe due to creative differences.

 

