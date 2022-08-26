Texas University to hold classes on Taylor Swift's song

Glitz

TBS Report
26 August, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 07:04 pm

Related News

Texas University to hold classes on Taylor Swift's song

TBS Report
26 August, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 07:04 pm
Singer Taylor Swift poses as she arrives to attend the &quot;All Too Well&quot; New York Premiere in New York City, New York, U.S., 12 November, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Singer Taylor Swift poses as she arrives to attend the "All Too Well" New York Premiere in New York City, New York, U.S., 12 November, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The University of Texas at Austin is offering a new literary course where Taylor Swift's lyrics are studied alongside works of literary icons like Shakespeare, John Keats and Robert Frost.

"The Taylor Swift Songbook," a brand new course for Fall 2022 taught by Dr Elizabeth Scala provides an introduction to literary studies and research methods that uses her songwriting as the basis for teaching a wide range of skills.

English Professor Elizabeth Scala told CNN that she chose the pop stars song for literary analysis as "Taylor Swift writes her own lyrics."

"This is a course on her songs as literary writing and the ways a popular and award-winning writer uses the same literary devices, figures, and tropes of traditional poetry in her work," Scala told CNN.

"It is not about celebrity or fame," she added.

According to the course's official description, "Students will address topics such as gender, authenticity, and the authorship of a writer's texts, as well as the ways in which readers and fans impact how artists and writers work and produce."

Scala has also created an Instagram profile for the class where she asks Swift's song-related analytical questions.

Mandatory materials for the class include the "All Too Well" singer's four most recent albums — Red (Taylor's Version), Lover, Folklore and Evermore, reported Billboard.

However, students can bring in Taylor's old songs for discussion.

The course aims to explore contemporary literature but also links it with the literary works of the past.

Earlier in 2015, the University of Texas introduced "Beyoncé Feminism, Rihanna Womanism," as a class which deciphers contemporary Black feminism.

Taylor Swift / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mosharaf Hossain believes that programming is a crucial skill the students need to develop to cope with the fourth industrial revolution. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A weekend school for future computer programmers

8h | Panorama
The survival of common wildlife like the common Myna depends on our holistic approach. Photo: Munstasir Akash

Hawa: Animal misrepresentation is bad for wildlife biodiversity

9h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Dual citizens, USD market volatility and external borrowing

11h | Panorama
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fera Foundation: Transforming the lives of children in orphanages through virtual classes

Fera Foundation: Transforming the lives of children in orphanages through virtual classes

2h | Videos
What is quiet quitting ?

What is quiet quitting ?

3h | Videos
Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

22h | Videos
Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

6
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches