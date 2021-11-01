Taipei Film Fund backs Nuhash Humayun’s ‘Moving Bangladesh’

Nuhash Humayun directorial "Moving Bangladesh", has bagged $89,800 grant from the Taipei Film Fund.

"Moving Bangladesh" is the only Bangladeshi film selected among 14 other full-length feature films selected in the Tokyo Gap Financing Market (TGFM) section at the 34th Tokyo International Film Festival 2021.

With this funding, Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFFCOM) project has reached 60% of its $659,000 total budget and aims to raise the rest in Tokyo, reports Variety.

The full-length feature film chronicles the real life story of a bunch of young adults who are sick of being stuck in traffic and decide to create the motorcycle-based ride-sharing app, Pathao.

Before participating in Tokyo, "Moving Bangladesh" had participated in India's co-production market and got selected among the top seven projects to pitch at the Cannes Film Market.

Produced by Arifur Rahman & Bijon Imtiaz, "Moving Bangladesh" is made under the Goopy Bagha banner.

The film is also backed by Tran Bich-Quan for France's Dissidenz Films; and Patrick Mao Huang for Taiwan's Flash Forward Entertainment.

The film is expected to introduce fresh faces but the names of the cast have not been published yet.

Earlier, Nuhash Humayun's film "Sincerely Yours, Dhaka" was premiered at Busan Film Festival in 2018 and later went for Oscars that year.

As a fellow of the Asian Film Academy 2019, he directed the LGBTQ drama "Lipstick" in 2019.