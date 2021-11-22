Tahsan and Badhon to star in British-Bangladeshi director Sadik Ahmed’s ‘A Blessed Man’

Popular singer-actor Tahsan Khan and actor Azmeri Haque Badhon are all set to share the screen in British-Bangladeshi director Sadik Ahmed's second venture "A Blessed Man".

The actor, who became the talk of the town after receiving a standing ovation at Cannes for the film "Rehana Maryam Noor", announced the news about her upcoming film on a Facebook live.

"I will be starring in British Bangladeshi director Sadik Ahmed's second film "A Blessed Man". Earlier, Sadik Ahmed directed "The Last Thakur". I really liked the storyline but I absolutely loved my character in the upcoming project," gushed Badhon.

"The film produced by Apple box features a collaboration of creative crew of writer and production designer," added Badhon.

Badhon also revealed the reason behind her abrupt weight loss.

"I am losing weight to fulfill the requirement of the character in my upcoming project," explained Badhon.

However, she refrained from giving too much away about the character she is set to play.

"Collaboration of a good script and Badhon will manage to leave the audience in awe" shares Tahsan Khan.

The filming of "A Blessed Man" is expected to hit soon.