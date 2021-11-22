Tahsan and Badhon to star in British-Bangladeshi director Sadik Ahmed’s ‘A Blessed Man’

Glitz

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 01:36 pm

Related News

Tahsan and Badhon to star in British-Bangladeshi director Sadik Ahmed’s ‘A Blessed Man’

I really liked the storyline but I absolutely loved my character in the upcoming project,” gushed Badhon

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 01:36 pm
Tahsan Khan and Azmeri Haque Badhon. Photo: Collected
Tahsan Khan and Azmeri Haque Badhon. Photo: Collected

Popular singer-actor Tahsan Khan and actor Azmeri Haque Badhon are all set to share the screen in British-Bangladeshi director Sadik Ahmed's second venture "A Blessed Man".

The actor, who became the talk of the town after receiving a standing ovation at Cannes for the film "Rehana Maryam Noor", announced the news about her upcoming film on a Facebook live.

"I will be starring in British Bangladeshi director Sadik Ahmed's second film "A Blessed Man". Earlier, Sadik Ahmed directed "The Last Thakur".  I really liked the storyline but I absolutely loved my character in the upcoming project," gushed Badhon.

"The film produced by Apple box features a collaboration of creative crew of writer and production designer," added Badhon.

Badhon also revealed the reason behind her abrupt weight loss.

"I am losing weight to fulfill the requirement of the character in my upcoming project," explained Badhon.

However, she refrained from giving too much away about the character she is set to play.

"Collaboration of a good script and Badhon will manage to leave the audience in awe" shares Tahsan Khan.

The filming of "A Blessed Man" is expected to hit soon. 

Tahsan Khan / Azmeri Haque Badhon / A Blessed Man / Sadik Ahmed / Film / Tahsan and Badhon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

1d | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan