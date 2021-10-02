T-Music releasing new music video featuring Arfin Xunayed

Arfin Xunaid has made his presence prevalent again by appearing in a new music video titled "Ami Emoni"  

Arfin Xunaid with his co-star Afsana Afso Jui Photo: Courtesy
Arfin Xunaid with his co-star Afsana Afso Jui Photo: Courtesy

Arfin Xunaid has made his presence prevalent again by appearing in a new music video titled "Ami Emoni" by T music. 

Towhid Ethun voiced the song, while the lyrics and tune has been set by Sharif Shiraj. 

Another model Afsana Afso Jui also starred alongside Arfin Xunaid in "Ami Emoni".  

Nazmul Evan directed the visula of the song and the music is composed by M A Rahman

Arfin made his acting debute with Bengali drama "It's My Life" by Tapu Khan. He also featured in the short film "Wrong Decision" directed by Hrid. 

His recent music video "Obohela" was appraised by the audiences. 

Arefin, who has over a million followers on Youtube is optimistic about "Ami Emoni" and beleives it will break all of his previous records. 

 

