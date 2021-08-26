Swedish pop band Abba set to break 39-year hiatus, teases major announcement

Glitz

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 05:48 pm

Related News

Swedish pop band Abba set to break 39-year hiatus, teases major announcement

It is expected to be a long-gestating "hologram tour" that Abba initially announced in 2016

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 05:48 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Pop group Abba have teased a major announcement for next week, as fans await their first new music in 39 years.

The Swedish band launched a new website on Thursday morning titled "Abba Voyage", asking fans to register interest in a new project, reports the BBC.

It is expected to be a long-gestating "hologram tour" that Abba initially announced in 2016.

The band are also expected to release five new songs to accompany the show.

The quartet - Agnetha Faltskog, Anna-Frid Lyngstad, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson - returned to the studio in 2018, promising two new songs later that year.

Those tracks, I Still Have Faith In You and Don't Shut Me Down, have been repeatedly delayed - and the band are now planning to release five tracks to thank fans for their patience.

Earlier this year, Ulvaeus confirmed the music would "definitely" come out this year.

"It's not a case any more of it might happen, it will happen," he told The Herald Sun.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

ABBA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

3h | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

3h | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

3h | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 