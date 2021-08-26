Swedish pop band Abba set to break 39-year hiatus, teases major announcement

Pop group Abba have teased a major announcement for next week, as fans await their first new music in 39 years.

The Swedish band launched a new website on Thursday morning titled "Abba Voyage", asking fans to register interest in a new project, reports the BBC.

It is expected to be a long-gestating "hologram tour" that Abba initially announced in 2016.

The band are also expected to release five new songs to accompany the show.

The quartet - Agnetha Faltskog, Anna-Frid Lyngstad, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson - returned to the studio in 2018, promising two new songs later that year.

Those tracks, I Still Have Faith In You and Don't Shut Me Down, have been repeatedly delayed - and the band are now planning to release five tracks to thank fans for their patience.

Earlier this year, Ulvaeus confirmed the music would "definitely" come out this year.

"It's not a case any more of it might happen, it will happen," he told The Herald Sun.