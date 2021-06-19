Sunerah stars in web series ‘Pachish’

TBS Report
19 June, 2021, 06:00 pm
Sunerah stars in web series ‘Pachish’

National Film Award-winning actress Sunerah Binte Kamal has played the lead role in the Mahmud Didar-directed upcoming web series "Pachish".

The shooting of the web series took place in various places in Dhaka, including Bihari Camp, Uttara, and Savar.

The web series revolves around a young woman who grew up in a Bihari camp. She gradually earned success in business and ultimately got involved in the underworld.

Sunerah said, "The character is more attractive than I initially thought. It is a kind of crazy character which the audience might enjoy. I do not want to disclose anything about the plot but the work went well."   

Shamol Mawla, Sayed Babu, Iyash Rohan, and many others co-starred in the web series. Director Didar wrote the script based on a story by Kamrunnesa Mira.

Didar had not been seen in any drama or other works for a long time as he was busy working on a film named "Beauty Circus." The film is yet to be released.

He said the work on Beauty Circus is almost done and that is why he returned with the web series.

Pachish is being made for the OTT platform Binge, he said.

Sunerah won the National Film Award 2019 for her debut film "No Dorai." She has not been seen in any major work since then.

However, she acted in a play of Close Up and a short film by Nuhash Humayun in the meantime. The short film has not been released yet.

