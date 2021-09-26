Stranger Things season 4 clip debuts at Netflix Tudum: Take a tour of creepy Creel House

Glitz

Hindustan Times
26 September, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 11:30 am

Related News

Stranger Things season 4 clip debuts at Netflix Tudum: Take a tour of creepy Creel House

Netflix has shared a clip from the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things. The new teaser gives a tour of a creepy house

Hindustan Times
26 September, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 11:30 am
Joe Keery and Gaten Matarazzo in a clip from Stranger Things season 4
Joe Keery and Gaten Matarazzo in a clip from Stranger Things season 4

At the global fan event Tudum, Netflix unveiled a clip from the upcoming fourth season of their hit horror series, Stranger Things. The clip gives a tour of the creepy Creel House.

The clip begins with a time-rewind as we meet a family in the 1950s. They arrive at a beautiful blue mansion and make it their home. However, the house is not what it seems at all. Creepy things begin happening and before long the two young kids drop lifeless next to their father. A quick switch to the 80s and our heroes visit the haunted home, looking for 'clues'.

Dustin, played by Gaten Matarazzo, also tried to impress Steve, played by Joe Keery, with some Sherlock Holmes quotes. However, it's all wasted on Steve. In a distance, a grandfather's clock chimes the beginning of the end.

TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event was held on September 25 in a virtual format and saw more than 145 stars and creators from around the world — representing over 70 series, films and specials — came together for "a day full of exclusives and first looks".

Ahead of this global fan event, Netflix India Youtube premiered TUDUM: India Spotlight at 9.00 pm IST. These included clips and first looks at series and shows such as Finding Anamika, Aranyak, Meenakshi Sundareshan and others.

A first look at season 2 of Bridgerton and the final part of Money Heist was also revealed. Also taking part in the Global Fan Event event are Jonathan Bailey, Jason Bateman, Zazie Beetz, Halle Berry, Millie Bobby Brown, Manolo Cardona, Henry Cavill, John Cho, Lily Collins, Nicola Coughlan, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Kai, Kim Hee-chul, Regina King, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Jonathan Majors, Adam McKay, Caleb McLaughlin, and Alvaro Morte.

Stranger Things 4 / Stranger Things / netflix / teaser

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

21h | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

21h | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

21h | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives