'Squid Game' mania has shoppers snapping up Vans' white slip-on shoes

Reuters
23 October, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 10:39 am

The series, which became a global sensation and the No.1 program on Netflix, shows hundreds of cash-strapped players competing in hyperviolent games, sporting shoes resembling Vans’ all-white slip-ons

Squid Game. Photo: Netflix
Squid Game. Photo: Netflix

White slip-on shoes are becoming a hot commodity thanks to the wildly popular South Korean survival drama "Squid Game", with sneaker maker VF Corp reporting a small increase in demand for its Vans brand.

The series, which became a global sensation and the No.1 program on Netflix, shows hundreds of cash-strapped players competing in hyperviolent games, sporting shoes resembling Vans' all-white slip-ons.

"We saw a nice spike -- well, I'd call it a small spike, but I'll promise this is not a damned annual event," VF Chief Financial Officer Matt Puckett said on Friday, adding the apparel maker would use this moment to build on Vans' connection to pop culture.

VF Corp missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Friday due to global supply chain disruptions and production shortfalls in Vietnam.

The "Made in Korea" green tracksuits and pink boiler suits worn by characters in the show have proven a pre-Halloween bright spot for the South Korean garment industry struggling during the health crisis.

