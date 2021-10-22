Third Majhi International Art Residency launched in Netherlands

Splash

TBS Report
22 October, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2021, 10:14 am

Related News

Third Majhi International Art Residency launched in Netherlands

The programme brought together ten artists and their collective works in Europe, South and South-East Asia.

TBS Report
22 October, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2021, 10:14 am
The artists in residence at the 3rd Majhi International Residency. Photo: Courtesy
The artists in residence at the 3rd Majhi International Residency. Photo: Courtesy

Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation (DBF) launched the third edition of Majhi International Art Residency in Eindhoven, NL yesterday.

The programme brought together ten artists and their collective works in Europe, South and South-East Asia.

Although the public exhibition was launched yesterday along with public performance art and artist talks, the residency programme started on 10 October which had segments like art production, workshops, and guest artist talks.

This year's residency is led by guest curator Kehkasha Sabah, an independent curator and  researcher based in Bangladesh. Under her curatorial theme, the project is entitled Land, Water,  and Border. The exhibition bridges ten artistic voices from Bangladesh, Indonesia, the UK, the Netherlands and Italy.

The first (2019) and second (2020) editions of Majhi were held in Venice, Italy, and  Berlin, Germany respectively. 

 

Europe

Third Majhi International Art Residency / Netherlands / Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation (DBF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

14h | Bangladesh
Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

14h | Videos
Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

15h | Videos
CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025