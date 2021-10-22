Third Majhi International Art Residency launched in Netherlands

The artists in residence at the 3rd Majhi International Residency. Photo: Courtesy

Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation (DBF) launched the third edition of Majhi International Art Residency in Eindhoven, NL yesterday.

The programme brought together ten artists and their collective works in Europe, South and South-East Asia.

Although the public exhibition was launched yesterday along with public performance art and artist talks, the residency programme started on 10 October which had segments like art production, workshops, and guest artist talks.

This year's residency is led by guest curator Kehkasha Sabah, an independent curator and researcher based in Bangladesh. Under her curatorial theme, the project is entitled Land, Water, and Border. The exhibition bridges ten artistic voices from Bangladesh, Indonesia, the UK, the Netherlands and Italy.

The first (2019) and second (2020) editions of Majhi were held in Venice, Italy, and Berlin, Germany respectively.