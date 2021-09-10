Solo art exhibition by Shohag Parvez starts today

The solo exhibition of Artist Shohag Parvez will be inaugurated at 5:30 PM today at the Galleri Kaya premises. Organized by Galleri Kaya, the exhibition is titled 'My Country'.

Md Mahbub ur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Bangladesh will be inaugurating the exhibition. Eminent Cartoonist and Executive Editor of The Business Standard, Sharier Khan, will grace the inaugural ceremony.

This exhibition will showcase a selection of 42 watercolor acrylic, pen and ink, charcoal on paper and canvas artworks.

The exhibition will remain open everyday from 11:30 AM to 7:30 PM till 24 September.