Rural Bangladesh in the eyes of Shohag Parvez

Shohag Parvez, a promising Bangladeshi artist is showcasing his brilliant artworks at a solo exhibition in the capital. It took him four long years to complete the work being displayed at the Galleri Kaya from September 10.

"I travel, I talk to people, see their lives and then I make a composition of it in my mind to find what I would like to draw. The inspiration for my work is the nature of Bangladesh and the hard-working ordinary people. I believe that the task an artist is to present his country on canvas," he said, speaking to The Business Standard.

The exhibition showcases a selection of 42 watercolor acrylic, pen and ink, charcoal on paper and canvas artworks. They all reflect the rural, natural beauty of Bangladesh and the lifestyle of the people. Thus, the exhibition is simply titled "My Country."

"In one word it's fantastic. I think the exhibition portrays our country, our culture and lifestyle perfectly and thus his aim has been achieved. All the works are beautiful, yet I love the one that reflects the greenery of Bangladesh." a visitor at the exhibition shared with The Business Standard.

Beauty of Bengal. Illustration: Shohag Parvez

Md. Mahbub ur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Bangladesh and eminent cartoonist and executive editor, The Business Standard, Sharier Khan was present during the inauguration of the exhibition on Friday.

"This exhibition is a nice way to celebrate the 50th birth anniversary of our beloved Bangladesh," Md. Mahbub ur Rahman said in his inauguration speech.

"Our society and culture are changing every decade. So, it is very important to document and portray them. Art is the strongest medium to do that. Shohag is a great artist and I really appreciate his works," Sharier Khan said in his speech.

Following Covid-19 health safety guidelines, the exhibition will remain open to visitors from 11:30 am to 7:30 pm every day till 24 September.

TBS picks:

The Business Standard showcases some of the best works from the exhibition:

Way Back Home

Cattle are leaving the pond after a bath and heading towards home triumphantly. It is always a pride and pleasure to walk back 'home'. This piece was drawn with ink on paper.

The way back home. Illustration: Shohag Parvez

The Land of Greenery

Bangladesh is a beautiful land of greenery. A blue lake flowing amid green all around is a common scene of rural Bangladesh. This acrylic painting on canvas captures it very dramatically.

The Land of Greenery. Illustration: Shohag Parvez

Steamer

A steamer is floating on a river leaving behind its black steam in the air. The sky is covered with black clouds. Is it the steam that is turning into clouds? It makes you wonder. It is painted with charcoal.