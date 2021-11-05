A Pakistani film depicting an honest picture of Liberation War

TBS Report
05 November, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 05:28 pm

The movie will ‘truthfully’ depict the horrors of the 1971 Liberation War, as well as the crimes committed by the Pakistani army in its attempt to crush opposition from the former East Pakistan

Pakistani film on liberation war: Khel Khel Mein
Pakistani film on liberation war: Khel Khel Mein

'Khel Khel Mein' is the first post-pandemic Pakistani film to be released in theaters after the Covid-19 pandemic halted production.

Since the release of the first teaser on 30 October, the film has been creating news. 

According to sources, 'Khel Khel Mein' will 'truthfully' depict the horrors of the 1971 Liberation War, as well as the crimes committed by the Pakistani army in its attempt to crush opposition from the former East Pakistan.

The film's short synopsis states, "A story inspired by true events, unfolding 50 Years of mistrust, memories, and myths."

Fizza Ali Meerza and Nabeel Qureshi co-wrote the film, which stars Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas in the key roles. Marina Khan, Javed Sheikh, Samina Ahmed, and Manzar Sehbai are among the cast members. The background score was composed by Shani Arshad, Shuja Hyder and Asrar Shah.

The film, directed by Nabeel Qureshi and produced by Fizza Ali Meerza, is about two generations of Pakistanis: those who witnessed and actively participated in the 1971 war, and others who are challenging the official state narrative and striving to discover the war's previously hidden horrors.

'Khel Khel Mein' is scheduled to release on 19 November.

