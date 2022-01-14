Mother inaugurates pilot son’s photo exhibition in Dhaka

Mother inaugurates pilot son's photo exhibition in Dhaka

Sikder Ahmed is a pilot by profession. While he travels around the world, his camera accompanies him in the cockpit. 

The pictures that Sikder has been capturing for so long, are being exhibited at the Army Golf Club in the capital. 

The exhibition titled 'Where East Meets West', was inaugurated Friday afternoon. Sikder Ahmed's mother Hasina inaugurated the two-day event.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Mamun, Managing Director of US Bangla Airlines was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. Nazmul Hoque Khan, Managing Director, Lubnan Trade Consortium Limited was the special guest. 

"Sikder Ahmed worked with me for two years. He has great skills, but I did not know that he could take such great pictures. I am fascinated to be present at this exhibition today. I am looking forward to seeing more pictures photographed by him," Chief Guest Abdullah Al Mamun said.

He later added that he would use the photos taken by Sikder Ahmed in all the calendars and diaries of US Bangla. 

Sikder has been relentless in his journey as a pilot and a photographer.

"When I travel from one destination to another for professional work, it is the rule to stay in a hotel for rest. But I didn't do that. I went out with my camera and I took pictures," The pilot cum photographer reminisced. 

The 60 photos being exhibited were taken from 25 different countries. However, the highest number of photos are from Bangladesh. 

This is Sikder's third photo exhibition. Two more of his photo exhibitions were held in the US and Nepal. He is planning a few more exhibitions in the near future.

