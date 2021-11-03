Mithun Chakro and Abanti Sithi drop new Diwali song ‘Adya Strotam’

Splash

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 06:47 pm

Mithun Chakro has collaborated with popular singer Abanti Sithi to voice the latest Diwali song.

The song titled "Adya Strotram" has hit Abanti's Youtube channel on Wednesday. 

Diwali is one of the glittering festival of Hindu community.

"People worship the different avatars of God. Whether we worship Durga, Kali or Narayani, God has been existing since eternity. The new song is the musical explanation of the vibration we felt in the hymns. We have honoured the ultimate power of God with our new composition" said Mithun Chokro. 

"The song was penned by Annada Thakur who was a disciple of Lord Ramakrishna," he added.

Bappy Alamgir has worked on the visual of the song co-composed by Mithun Chakra and Sohag Chakrabarty. 

Abanti Shithi said, "This song has a unique style, voicing it was quite challenging for me." 

"My efforts will be noteworthy if audiences appreciate our new Diwali song," she added.  

Abanti Shithi's recent track "Rup Kothar Jogote" for the film "Netwoker Baire" has stirred buzz among the audiences. 

Meanwhile Mithun Chokro is also a well-known drummer who has worked with renowned artist including Kumar Biswajit. 

