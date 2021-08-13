Marvel launches Hawkeye show countdown clock until November premiere

Marvel has started the countdown to Hawkeye's launch by instituting a clock, following the streaming success of 'WandaVision', 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier', Loki, and 'What If...?.'

Countdown to Marvel's Hawkeye

The MCU is gearing up to release 'Hawkeye', the first solo showcase for Jeremy Renner's original marginalised sharp-shooting Avenger, who made his franchise debut nearly a decade ago.

There is still a lot to learn about the upcoming Hawkeye series, which stars Vera Farmiga as Kate's mother, Eleanor, and Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Fra Fee as new characters. There has only been one official look at the show so far, and it appears to show Barton mentoring Bishop to take up his mantle.

The countdown clock is just the start of this promotional campaign, foreshadowing a flood of updates that will keep fans excited for the TV show until it premieres on November 24, 2021.