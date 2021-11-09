‘Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi’: A story true to its name

How long can you survive in a locked cage? two days? five days? Maybe 10 at most. Raihan Rafi's latest film, Chorki original, 'Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi' puts the two main characters in a test of endurance.

Raihan Rafi has given us some serious thrillers in the past and, with a lot of hope, he created 'Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi' as well, as he said before the release of the film.

Let us find out if the film lives up to the standards he has set.

Spoiler alert!

The story follows a small-town girl, Pakhi (Tama Mirza), coming to the capital in search of work. She comes to an 'about-to-be closed' factory but gets trapped after passing out in the washroom. When she wakes up, the factory is already locked and no matter how hard she tries, she cannot find the exit.

After a while, Pakhi comes across Firoz Khan (Fazlur Rahman Babu) chained in the basement of the factory. He used to be an influential politician who has been missing for four years.

Moving forward you will see the struggle of the two strangers, trapped in a factory, both trying to escape the cage. And soon enough, the characters start trusting each other, trying to find a way out.

The goons who kidnapped Firoz come to visit once in a while and try to make him take the blame for something. But it is unclear what they are talking about.

Pakhi, in hiding, observes the harsh behaviour of the goons towards Firoz, which makes her more affectionate towards the politician.

From that point, the story takes a major turn. The director structured the plot very beautifully with an ending to the film that will leave you awestruck.

Apart from the story, the cinematography, by Sheikh Rajibul Islam, is one of the most impressive aspects of the film. It is difficult to shoot 90% of a film indoors and yet create an amazing impact with the cinematography. Rajibul Islam did exactly that.

The large factory helped to a great extent, in creating that 'maze' effect of feeling 'lost'. This helps the audience connect with the characters and with their frustrations.

The long pan shots were amazing, although the extreme use of tilt-up and down shot made it a little dull. Also, the art director's work seemed very interesting throughout the movie.

The entire film was structured based on two main characters played by Tama Mirza and Fazlur Rahman Babu. We are all familiar with the capabilities of Fazlur Rahman Babu and he lived up to our expectations without a doubt.

Tama Mirza, on the other hand, gave an outstanding performance throughout the film. Even though she seemed a little rusty in the beginning, with a slight hint of overacting at times, she developed greatly in the latter half of the film.

Besides them, Sumon Anowar gave a remarkable performance in the limited time he had on screen. Intekhab Dinar's performance is also worth mentioning.

Lastly, Raihan Rafi's direction has been phenomenal. From watching the film, it can be said that he has given a lot of thought to the direction, especially showing the struggle of the characters finding themselves in the locked cage.

Raihan Rafi fruitfully connected us with the pain of the characters. Bringing out the best from the actors, he made the film appear close to reality.

'Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi' is a modern-day crime-thriller and it is without a doubt worth watching.

The film was released on 21 October and is streaming now on Chorki.