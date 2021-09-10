I've reached my century with 'Network Er Baire': Mizanur Rahman Aryan

Young director Mizanur Rahman Aryan's first movie 'Network Er Baire' was released recently on OTT platform Chorki.

The movie has been well-received by viewers and created a buzz on social media. Unfortunately, immediately after the release, four cast members of the movie had an accident last week.

In a conversation with The Business Standard, its director Mizanur Rahman Aryan spoke about the making of this movie alongside an unexpected accident that took place shortly after the premiere.

The Business Standard (TBS): Your debut on the big screen has been appreciated greatly by the audience. How do you feel about it?

Mizanur Rahman Aryan: Well, many people have watched and praised our work. It really feels great. Honestly, I was a bit nervous before the release. But I've overcome that. I can indeed reflect on this generation's trends and preferences. This observation gave me strength. I'm utterly overwhelmed as people have loved it. But a few of our colleagues have been injured in an accident. They are still under treatment. We all are upset. Hopefully, they will recover soon.

You have been making dramas for a long time now. How did you prepare yourself for your first movie?

'Network Er Baire' is my 100th content. I've produced 99 content earlier, including dramas, telefilms and advertisements. So you can say, I've reached my century with this movie. It's a very rejoicing feeling for me. The story had been on my mind for days. I was determined to turn this story into a movie. I took time to plan the locations, narration and everything else. It became a part of my daily life to think about the characters. Questions such as "Will the boys stay at a hotel or camp on the island?" were constantly on my mind.

Interestingly, I never drafted any screenplays while I was thinking about all these. Finally, after the contract with Chorki, this project seemed real.

It's completely different from telling a story on a small screen. But we've prepared ourselves enough for a big-screen project. Viewers have surely noticed that.

A few years ago, a student died on tour after posting a 'Network Er Baire' status. Is your movie inspired by that accident?

I don't want to talk much about this. Viewers will have their own perceptions of the story. I'll just add that there have been many such incidents at sea beaches. This story is a similar one. But the plot, characters, romantic elements and rhythm of the movie are a collective effort of the whole team.

Are you satisfied with your work and public response?

I've been making dramas for 10 years. I know what my audiences want to see. They have certain expectations from me as well. As a director, I also hold some expectations from my viewers. This movie is an attempt to meet all these expectations. Gladly, I got my desired feedback. Our effort seems successful when I see people loving the story.

We have a few Bangla movies on friendship-based journeys. How is your movie different from those?

Well, Let us say this movie has some vibrant moments of celebrating friendship and some pleasing places where a group can go for a relaxing tour. We used the beautiful landscapes of Cox's Bazar and Saint Martin's Island. Our DOP captured the landscapes superbly. Finally, the story is a unique one. We wanted to tell a story of friendship, above all - a story that today's youth can connect with.

Who inspired you to make 'Network Er Baire'?

The story is the main inspiration. It has layers of strong friendship, love story and family crisis.

Why are most of your creations love stories?

I usually work in three genres - emotional stories, family dramas and love stories. I feel more comfortable producing content on love stories. Maybe it's the result of watching too many movies and reading novels.

Have you started planning for the next movie?

I'm planning to make two movies a year. My second movie is confirmed and the script is almost ready.