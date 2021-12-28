The International Youth Film Festival in Natore ends today

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 10:24 am

The International Youth Film Festival in Natore ends today

Organised by the Cinema Bangladesh, this festival for the young filmmakers worldwide was held at the Zilla Parishad auditorium of the city. The local organiser of the festival is ‘Natore Film Club’

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 10:24 am
Opening ceremony of International Youth Film Festival. Photo: Courtesy
Opening ceremony of International Youth Film Festival. Photo: Courtesy

With the slogan 'Let's Cinema!', the International Youth Film Festival - 'Global Youth Film Festival Bangladesh 2021' was launched in Natore on 26 December. The three day long festival ends today. 

Organised by the Cinema Bangladesh, this festival for the young filmmakers worldwide was held at the Zilla Parishad auditorium of the city. The local organiser of the festival is 'Natore Film Club'.

Global Youth Film Festival Bangladesh Natore 2021
Global Youth Film Festival Bangladesh Natore 2021

Ramendu Majumdar, the Chief Adviser of Cinema Bangladesh and eminent playwright inaugurated the festival through a video conference. He said that the platform that Cinema Bangladesh is trying to create for the youth around the world is a timely initiative.

Shafiqul Islam Shimul, Member of Parliament for Natore-2 constituency was present as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the festival. He said, "Natore, the country's traditional city, has a glorious past. Through cultural activities we will be able to bring back that golden time. I hope that in the future this kind of international event will be repeated in this city."

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In the inaugural exhibition, documentary 'Golpoloker Chitrakar' by Ahsan Kabir Liton was screened, paying homage to the late Hasan Azizul Huq. The creator exchanged views with the audience at the end of the exhibition. 

Besides, in the film section, N. Rashed Chowdhury's film 'Chandrabati' was screened. The director and crew took part in a Q&A session with the audience at the end of the exhibition.

A total of 61 films from home and abroad are exhibited at this year's festival. Leading filmmakers and producers have discussed script writing, art of direction, production design and distribution at the event.

The names of the best seven award winning films will be announced by the judge today. There have been three exhibitions every day. 

Additionally, this is the 5th edition of the festival held in Natore following the previous editions which were held in Laxmipur, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Bandarban.

