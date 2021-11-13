India’s Yash Raj films to launch streaming service with $67 million initial investment

According to Variety, Yash Raj Films, a top Indian production firm, is planning to create its own streaming service in India with an initial investment of INR 5 billion ($67 million).

According to sources, the streaming network will be called YRF Entertainment and will compete with OTT platforms like ZEE5 and SonyLIV in India's local streaming market as well as the Indian diaspora abroad.

"Aditya Chopra wants to contribute towards raising the bar of digital content production in India. He wants to match global standards of vision and storytelling with stories that are rooted in India," a source close to the matter said to Variety.

Aditya Chopra,the son of YRF founder Yash Chopra, is the current chairman and MD of the company.