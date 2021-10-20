I borrowed Tk6 lakh from friends and family and started shooting Poddapuran: Rashid Polash

'Poddapuran', the first film directed by Rashid Polash, was released on 6 October and by now, the film has generated a lot of buzz.

The director is currently working on a new movie 'Pritilata'. The central character in this film is played by Porimoni.

In a recent interview with The Business Standard, director Rashid Polash talked about his films 'Poddapuran' and 'Pritilata'.

The Business Standard (TBS): What kind of responses are you receiving for 'Poddopuran'?

Rashid Polash: So far, I've received nothing but positive feedback from the audience. Everyone was under quarantine for quite some time. Now we're just happy that people can go to the cinema halls again where James Bond's 'No Time to Die' is being played. This makes even James Bond my competitor. Regardless, people are still watching a Bangla movie. It is undoubtedly overwhelming.

How was the journey of making 'Poddapuran'?

It was not exactly a journey, but a battle for us. Everyone on my team has worked insanely hard. However, they did not receive enough money. We shot at a place which takes 1.5 hours to reach via trawler. Our shooting locations were Padma river in Rajshahi and the banks of Manikganj. We commuted this way for 15 consecutive days. Meanwhile, cyclone 'Foni' hit and we had to finish the shooting amid all this.

Who is the audience of this film?

This is not a movie for all audiences. This is a thought provoking film. It will make you think and it will make you feel good. So those who like to think a little while being entertained, and want to reminisce old memories, would watch this movie and express their love towards it.

As far as I have heard, there was no producer for this movie at the time of the shooting. Is that right?

That's right. We didn't have a producer when we shot the first lot. I borrowed six lakh taka from my friends, relatives and even my wife, with which I started shooting Poddopuran. We could not pay honorarium to anyone. I was just able to finish shooting somehow. Afterwards, I sat with a few producers to talk about the project and they joined later.

Your first movie was called 'Naior', but it was not released. However, the second film 'Poddopuran' got released. How do you feel about this?

Yes, the first film I made was 'Naior' but there is no possibility of releasing that movie although the producer wants it to be released. But I filmed 'Poddopuran' and it got released.

How difficult is it to release a movie?

Quite difficult. When I tried to release my films, I saw the real faces of many people. There are lots of so-called adherents of Bangla Cinema around us. But in reality, they are all frauds. I invited them to watch my films but they turned me down and asked for money. Funnily enough, they are also the ones who act as if they would lay down their lives for the Bangladeshi film industry.

They actually do not belong to this industry. Rather, they are holding the industry captive. We must get out of this debacle. On the flipside, I have received and continue to receive support from some of the unlikeliest sources in the industry. I would say that is my achievement from filmmaking.

What is the latest update of 'Pritilata'?

35% of the shooting is over. I will resume my remaining work in Chattogram next month. Although it was supposed to be done earlier, a horrid storm blew over the actress of my film. So, despite being prepared, I could not start working. But now we are ready. After finishing work, I wish to release the movie on Pritilata's birthday next year.

'Pritilata' is a period drama. How difficult was it to make such a movie?

Very difficult. Props, locations and actresses suitable for that time were hard to find. We were lucky that we got an actress like Porimoni. She is giving her best effort and this is a very challenging job for us as well. Moreover, this type of film requires a lot of money and it becomes difficult to find a producer. Thus, our journey was longer than expected.

What qualities does a director need to have to make a great movie?

The first quality is courage, the second is honesty and the third is the ability to tell the story correctly. With these three ingredients, a director can make a great movie which audiences will enjoy.